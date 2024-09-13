Hercules Capital (HTGC) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw Hercules Capital (HTGC) ending at $19.38, denoting a +1.73% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.54% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 2.42% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hercules Capital in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Hercules Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.51 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.92%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $125.8 million, indicating a 7.76% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.03 per share and a revenue of $501.31 million, representing changes of -2.4% and +8.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.1% decrease. Hercules Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hercules Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.38 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.97.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.