Hercules Capital (HTGC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hercules Capital (HTGC) closed at $14.70, marking a +0.68% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 16.43% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 1.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.53% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hercules Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Hercules Capital to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 56.25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $107.87 million, up 49.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $434.83 million. These totals would mark changes of +31.08% and +35.17%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.36% higher within the past month. Hercules Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hercules Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.53 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.91.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HTGC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

