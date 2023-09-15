Hercules Capital (HTGC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Hercules Capital (HTGC) closed at $16.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.35% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty finance company had lost 0.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54% in that time.

Hercules Capital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Hercules Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $113.22 million, up 34.41% from the year-ago period.

HTGC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $448.92 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +34.46% and +39.55%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.12% higher. Hercules Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hercules Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.2 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.33.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

