Hercules Capital (HTGC) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Hercules Capital (HTGC) closed at $12.99 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 11.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 0.93% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.

Hercules Capital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Hercules Capital to post earnings of $0.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $103 million, up 58.07% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $441.65 million. These totals would mark changes of +29.05% and +37.29%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.24% higher within the past month. Hercules Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hercules Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.79 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.94, which means Hercules Capital is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

