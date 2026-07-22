Hercules Capital (HTGC) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Hercules Capital (HTGC) closed at $15.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.24% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.57%.

The stock of specialty finance company has risen by 6.26% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 2.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.25%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hercules Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 30, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.5, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $148.9 million, up 8.32% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.93 per share and a revenue of $588.4 million, demonstrating changes of +1.05% and +10.5%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Hercules Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Hercules Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8, which means Hercules Capital is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 201, this industry ranks in the bottom 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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