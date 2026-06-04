Hercules Capital (HTGC) Down 7.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Hercules Capital (HTGC). Shares have lost about 7.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Hercules Capital due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Hercules Capital Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Record New Commitments

Hercules Capital’s first-quarter 2026 net investment income of 48 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line grew 6.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Results primarily benefited from an increase in the total investment income and record new commitments. The balance sheet position remained decent. However, a rise in operating expenses was a headwind.



Net investment income was $88.1 million, up 13.8% year over year.

Total Investment Income Improves, Expenses Rise

Total investment income in the quarter was a record $141.5 million, rising 22.5% from the year-ago quarter. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $138 million.



Total quarterly gross operating expenses increased 28.1% to $58.1 million. The rise was due to an increase in almost all cost components except for general and administrative expenses.

Portfolio Value & New Commitments Solid

The fair value of Hercules Capital’s total investment portfolio was $4.72 billion as of March 31, 2026.



In the first quarter, the company delivered a record $1.81 billion in gross new debt and equity commitments and $706.4 million in total new funding. It realized early loan repayments of $225.8 million. This, along with scheduled amortization of $1.7 million, led to total debt repayments of $227.5 million.

Balance Sheet Position Decent

As of March 31, 2026, Hercules Capital’s net asset value was $11.90 per share, down from $12.13 as of Dec. 31, 2025.



As of March 31, 2026, the company had $454.5 million in liquidity, including $42.4 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, and $412.1 million in credit facilities.



At the end of the quarter, the weighted average cost of borrowings, comprising interest and fees, was 5.1%, up from 4.9% at the end of the prior-year quarter.

Outlook

Management expects prepayments to be in the range of $350-$500 million in the second quarter of 2026.



The company expects core yields in the second quarter of 2026 to be 12-12.5%.

Originations are expected to moderate in the second quarter.



Interest expenses in the second quarter are expected to increase compared to the previous quarter based on debt portfolio growth.



The company expects gross selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses to be in the $27.5-$28.5 million range in the second quarter of 2026.



A Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) expense allocation of roughly $4.5 million is expected to be incurred in the second quarter.



The company expects a quarterly dividend from the RIA of approximately $2-$2.5 million per quarter in 2026.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

VGM Scores

At this time, Hercules Capital has a poor Growth Score of F, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Hercules Capital has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.