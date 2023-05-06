Hercules Capital (HTGC) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Hercules Capital said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 will receive the payment on May 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.08%, the lowest has been 7.69%, and the highest has been 20.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.50 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 3.46 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.48%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hercules Capital. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTGC is 0.26%, an increase of 20.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.29% to 35,460K shares. The put/call ratio of HTGC is 1.82, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.23% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hercules Capital is 15.62. The forecasts range from a low of 10.60 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 19.23% from its latest reported closing price of 13.10.

The projected annual revenue for Hercules Capital is 394MM, an increase of 8.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sound Income Strategies holds 2,380K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,442K shares, representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 11.87% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 1,791K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,706K shares, representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 8.66% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,787K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,769K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 13.20% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,382K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,592K shares, representing a decrease of 15.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 4.86% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,128K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,495K shares, representing a decrease of 32.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 19.39% over the last quarter.

Hercules Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hercules Capital, Inc. is the leading and largest specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries. Since inception (December 2003), Hercules has committed more than $11.1 billion to over 520 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing.

