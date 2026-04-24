Hercules Capital (HTGC) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Hercules Capital (HTGC) ended the recent trading session at $15.51, demonstrating a +1.04% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.63%.

The stock of specialty finance company has risen by 9.18% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 5.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.11%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Hercules Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 5, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.47, marking a 4.44% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $138 million, reflecting a 15.47% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

HTGC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $564.7 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.09% and +6.05%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.85% lower. Hercules Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Hercules Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.09, which means Hercules Capital is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 207, this industry ranks in the bottom 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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