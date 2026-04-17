Hercules Capital (HTGC) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Hercules Capital (HTGC) closed the most recent trading day at $15.96, moving +2.05% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.2% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.52%.

The specialty finance company's shares have seen an increase of 8.46% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 4.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hercules Capital in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.47, reflecting a 4.44% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $137.05 million, showing a 14.67% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.95 per share and a revenue of $562.82 million, demonstrating changes of +2.09% and +5.7%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Hercules Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Hercules Capital is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.2, which means Hercules Capital is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 231, this industry ranks in the bottom 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HTGC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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