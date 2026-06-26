Hercules Capital (HTGC) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Hercules Capital (HTGC) closed at $15.58, marking a +2.23% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.05% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty finance company had lost 1.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.42%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hercules Capital in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.5, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $148.9 million, indicating a 8.32% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.93 per share and a revenue of $588.4 million, indicating changes of +1.05% and +10.5%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Hercules Capital holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Hercules Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.9. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.92.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, positioning it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HTGC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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