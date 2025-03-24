Hercules Capital (HTGC) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Hercules Capital (HTGC) reached $19.32, with a +0.42% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.28%.

The specialty finance company's stock has dropped by 10.39% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 1.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.73%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hercules Capital in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.46, signifying an 8% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $121.83 million, up 0.23% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.96 per share and a revenue of $520.16 million, indicating changes of -2% and +5.38%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Hercules Capital is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Hercules Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.84. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.85 for its industry.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, finds itself in the bottom 48% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

