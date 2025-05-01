HERCULES CAPITAL Earnings Results: $HTGC Reports Quarterly Earnings

HERCULES CAPITAL ($HTGC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.45 per share, missing estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $119,510,000, missing estimates of $124,638,900 by $-5,128,900.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HTGC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
HERCULES CAPITAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of HERCULES CAPITAL stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 946,700 shares (+205.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,019,203
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 740,210 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,870,818
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 592,574 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,904,811
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 488,172 shares (+106.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,807,375
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 435,861 shares (+110.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,756,447
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 406,944 shares (+1834.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,175,504
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 386,006 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,754,860
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
HERCULES CAPITAL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HTGC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTGC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/05, 11/20 and 0 sales.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.