HERCULES CAPITAL Earnings Results: $HTGC Reports Quarterly Earnings

HERCULES CAPITAL ($HTGC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.45 per share, missing estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $119,510,000, missing estimates of $124,638,900 by $-5,128,900.

HERCULES CAPITAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of HERCULES CAPITAL stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HERCULES CAPITAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HTGC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTGC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/05, 11/20 and 0 sales.

