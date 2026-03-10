Herc Stock Is Down 5% as One Fund Makes $6 Million Bet. Is Now the Time to Buy?

Key Points

Soviero Asset Management added 38,000 shares of Herc Holdings in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $5.64 million due to the new purchase.

The new position represents nearly 3% of the fund’s AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than Herc ›

Soviero Asset Management disclosed a new position in Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) in its February 17, 2026, SEC filing, acquiring 38,000 shares in a trade estimated at $5.64 million based on quarter-end position values.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Soviero Asset Management disclosed a new stake in Herc Holdings, acquiring 38,000 shares. The position’s quarter-end value stood at approximately $5.64 million.

What else to know

This was a newly initiated position, representing 2.7% of Soviero’s reported U.S. equity assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:CLF: $6.37 million (3.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:AMZN: $6.00 million (3.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:VISN: $5.80 million (3.0% of AUM) NYSE:HRI: $5.64 million (2.7% of AUM) NYSE:PATH: $5.24 million (2.5% of AUM)

As of Tuesday, Herc Holdings shares were priced at $114.90, down about 5% over the past year, and well underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 21% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.3 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.0 million Dividend Yield 2% Price (as of Tuesday) $114.90

Company snapshot

Herc Holdings offers equipment rental solutions, including aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks, trailers, and specialty equipment, as well as ancillary services such as repair, maintenance, and equipment management.

The firm generates revenue primarily through equipment rental fees, value-added services, and sales of used equipment and contractor supplies.

It serves non-residential and residential construction, specialty contractors, industrial manufacturing, infrastructure, government, and commercial facility sectors.

Herc Holdings is a leading equipment rental supplier with a broad portfolio of products and services tailored to construction, industrial, and specialty markets. The company leverages its national footprint and value-added service offerings to support a diverse customer base across multiple industries. Its integrated approach and specialized solutions position it competitively within the rental and leasing services sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Herc Holding has an extremely volatile run over the past year, and even over the past month, with shares crashing more than 35% following a steep rally through mid-February.



Much of that decline has come since the company’s latest earnings report on February 17. Transaction costs associated with H&E (the largest acquisition in the rental industry) wiped out most of 2025's GAAP net income, interest expense nearly doubled after new debt facilities funded the deal, and integration-related redundancies pressured margins.



Nevertheless, what matters more is what's coming. Management is guiding for $2 billion to $2.1 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2026, up meaningfully from $1.8 billion last year, with equipment rental revenue targeted between $4.275 billion and $4.4 billion. The company says run-rate cost synergies are already ahead of schedule, and revenue synergies haven't meaningfully kicked in yet. With that in mind, it’s not surprising that a fund like Soviero would step in, but the risk, of course, certainly remains.

Should you buy stock in Herc right now?

Before you buy stock in Herc, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Herc wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $530,233!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,682!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and UiPath. The Motley Fool recommends Herc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.