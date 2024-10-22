Herc Holdings rises 13.7%

Herc Holdings (HRI) is up 13.7%, or $23.08 to $192.15.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on HRI:
- Herc Holdings reports Q3 adjusted EPS $4.35, consensus $4.48
- Herc Holdings still sees 2024 adjusted EBITDA $1.55B-$1.60B
- Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Herc Holdings price target raised to $200 from $150 at JPMorgan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.