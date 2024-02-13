News & Insights

Markets
HRI

Herc Holdings Q4 Results Miss Estimates; Sees Adj. EBITDA Growth In FY24

February 13, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI), a full-line rental supplier, reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net income fell to $91 million or $3.20 per share from last year's $98 million or $3.27 per share.

Adjusted net income was $92 million or $3.24 per share, compared to $103 million or $3.44 per share, in the prior-year period.

Total revenues increased 6 percent to $831 million from $786 million a year ago.

Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $3.47 per share on revenues of $860.34 million, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company projects equipment rental revenue growth of 7 percent to 10 percent, and adjusted EBITDA of $1.55 billion to $1.60 billion, reflecting an increase of 6 percent to 9 percent compared to full year 2023 results, excluding Cinelease.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HRI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.