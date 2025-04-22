Herc Holdings Posts Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) posted a first quarter net loss of $18 million compared to net income of $65 million in the prior-year period. Net loss per share was $0.63 compared to profit of $2.29. Adjusted net income decreased 45% to $37 million, or $1.30 per share, compared to $67 million, or $2.36 per share, in the prior-year period. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $2.21, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues increased 7% to $861 million compared to $804 million in the prior-year period.

The company affirmed 2025 equipment rental revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA, and gross and net rental capital expenditures guidance ranges, excluding Cinelease studio entertainment and lighting and grip equipment rental business.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

