Markets
HRI

Herc Holdings Posts Loss In Q1

April 22, 2025 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) posted a first quarter net loss of $18 million compared to net income of $65 million in the prior-year period. Net loss per share was $0.63 compared to profit of $2.29. Adjusted net income decreased 45% to $37 million, or $1.30 per share, compared to $67 million, or $2.36 per share, in the prior-year period. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $2.21, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues increased 7% to $861 million compared to $804 million in the prior-year period.

The company affirmed 2025 equipment rental revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA, and gross and net rental capital expenditures guidance ranges, excluding Cinelease studio entertainment and lighting and grip equipment rental business.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HRI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.