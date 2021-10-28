Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) insiders probably sold US$5.1m stock despite low prices because they anticipated some weakness

Herc Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE:HRI) value has fallen 8.8% in the last week, but insiders who sold US$5.1m worth of stock over the last year have had less success. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$106 is still below the current share price.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Herc Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Lawrence Silber, for US$2.8m worth of shares, at about US$110 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$171, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 15% of Lawrence Silber's holding.

Herc Holdings insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:HRI Insider Trading Volume October 28th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Herc Holdings insiders own about US$67m worth of shares. That equates to 1.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Herc Holdings Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Herc Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at Herc Holdings in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Herc Holdings and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

