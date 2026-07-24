Herc Holdings (HRI) Surges 8.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Herc Holdings (HRI) shares rallied 8.1% in the last trading session to close at $163.25. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 5.5% gain over the past four weeks.

The uptick followed the bullishness surrounding the company's upcoming second-quarter 2026 earnings (scheduled for July 28). The stock has attracted positive target price revisions from many analysts recently. For example, Citigroup recently increased the price target on HRI from $155 to $175 and assigned a "buy" rating on the stock.

This equipment rental supplier is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -59.4%. Revenues are expected to be $1.15 billion, up 16.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Herc Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 6.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on HRI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Herc Holdings is a member of the Zacks Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry. One other stock in the same industry, AerCap (AER), finished the last trading session 1.4% lower at $148.57. AER has returned 1.8% over the past month.

For AerCap, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.1% over the past month to $3.94. This represents a change of +39.2% from what the company reported a year ago. AerCap currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.