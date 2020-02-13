Herc Holdings (HRI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.08, changing hands as high as $44.12 per share. Herc Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HRI's low point in its 52 week range is $33.79 per share, with $50.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.80.

