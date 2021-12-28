Herc Holdings (HRI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Herc Holdings (HRI) closed at $155.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.44% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the equipment rental supplier had lost 13.34% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 3.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Herc Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Herc Holdings to post earnings of $2.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 91.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $576.1 million, up 10.7% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.62 per share and revenue of $2.07 billion, which would represent changes of +153.16% and +16.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Herc Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Herc Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Herc Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.25.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.