Herc Holdings (HRI) Declares $0.63 Dividend

Herc Holdings said on May 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share ($2.53 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.63 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $100.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.53%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.07%, the lowest has been 1.02%, and the highest has been 15.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.48 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 590 funds or institutions reporting positions in Herc Holdings. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 8.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRI is 0.31%, an increase of 11.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.25% to 35,944K shares. The put/call ratio of HRI is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.67% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Herc Holdings is 164.98. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 64.67% from its latest reported closing price of 100.19.

The projected annual revenue for Herc Holdings is 3,310MM, an increase of 13.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 3,696K shares representing 12.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,023K shares, representing a decrease of 8.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 13.56% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,978K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,151K shares, representing a decrease of 8.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 8.25% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,682K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,815K shares, representing a decrease of 7.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 19.73% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,139K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,237K shares, representing a decrease of 8.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 88.88% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,033K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,215K shares, representing a decrease of 17.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 93.51% over the last quarter.

Herc Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is one of the leading equipment rental suppliers with 277 locations in North America. With over 55 years of experience, Herc Holdings is a full-line equipment rental supplier offering a broad portfolio of equipment for rent. Herc Holdings's classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction and lighting. The Company's equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutionsR, its industry-specific solutions-based services, which includes power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment, and its ProContractor professional grade tools. Herc Holdings's product offerings and services are aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively and safely. The Company has approximately 4,800 employees who equip ouritsrevenues were approximately $1.8 billion. All references to 'Herc Holdings' or the 'Company' in this press release refer to Herc Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated.

