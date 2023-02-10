Herc Holdings (HRI) Declares $0.63 Dividend

Herc Holdings said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share ($2.53 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 will receive the payment on March 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.58 per share.

At the current share price of $151.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.67%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.65%, the lowest has been 1.02%, and the highest has been 2.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=64).

The current dividend yield is 0.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.08% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Herc Holdings is $173.27. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $256.20. The average price target represents an increase of 14.08% from its latest reported closing price of $151.89.

The projected annual revenue for Herc Holdings is $3,310MM, an increase of 30.79%. The projected annual EPS is $13.89, an increase of 36.01%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 545 funds or institutions reporting positions in Herc Holdings. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 6.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRI is 0.29%, an increase of 9.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 35,522K shares. The put/call ratio of HRI is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 4,023K shares representing 13.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,151K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,144K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 22.54% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,883K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,913K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 21.84% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,426K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,340K shares, representing an increase of 6.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 30.25% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,169K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 849K shares, representing an increase of 27.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 74.25% over the last quarter.

Herc Holdings Background Information

Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is one of the leading equipment rental suppliers with 277 locations in North America. With over 55 years of experience, Herc Holdings is a full-line equipment rental supplier offering a broad portfolio of equipment for rent. Herc Holdings's classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction and lighting. The Company's equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutionsR, its industry-specific solutions-based services, which includes power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment, and its ProContractor professional grade tools. Herc Holdings's product offerings and services are aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively and safely. The Company has approximately 4,800 employees who equip ouritsrevenues were approximately $1.8 billion. All references to 'Herc Holdings' or the 'Company' in this press release refer to Herc Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated.

