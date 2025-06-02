Markets
Herc Holdings Finalizes Acquisition Of H&E Rentals To Expand U.S. Market Presence

June 02, 2025 — 11:05 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI), a top equipment rental supplier in North America, has completed the acquisition of H&E Equipment Services, Inc., operating as H&E Rentals.

The deal strengthens Herc's footprint in 11 of the 20 largest rental regions, expands its fleet across general and specialty rentals, and adds a team aligned with its customer service and safety standards.

As per the merger agreement, H&E shareholders received $78.75 in cash and 0.1287 shares of Herc stock per H&E share. Following the acquisition, H&E's common stock has been delisted from the NASDAQ.

Herc CEO Larry Silber highlighted the acquisition as a key step in accelerating the company's growth strategy and enhancing long-term value through expanded capabilities and regional presence.

Monday, HRI closed at $115.78, down 6.63%, and remained flat in after-hours trading on the NYSE.

