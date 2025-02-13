HERC HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $HRI Reports Quarterly Earnings

HERC HOLDINGS ($HRI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $3.58 per share, missing estimates of $3.98 by $0.40. The company also reported revenue of $934,000,000, beating estimates of $933,523,305 by $476,695.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HRI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

HERC HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

HERC HOLDINGS insiders have traded $HRI stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAWRENCE HARRIS SILBER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 45,816 shares for an estimated $10,877,198 .

. CHRISTIAN J CUNNINGHAM (SVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,918 shares for an estimated $2,672,334 .

. AARON BIRNBAUM (SVP & Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,467,056 .

. SAMUEL WADE SHEEK (SVP & Chief Legal Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,065,600

MICHAEL A KELLY sold 3,880 shares for an estimated $810,260

MARK HUMPHREY (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,625 shares for an estimated $551,488.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

HERC HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of HERC HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

HERC HOLDINGS Government Contracts

We have seen $15,426,866 of award payments to $HRI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.