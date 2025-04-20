HERC HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $HRI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HERC HOLDINGS ($HRI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $857,934,733 and earnings of $2.29 per share.
HERC HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
HERC HOLDINGS insiders have traded $HRI stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LAWRENCE HARRIS SILBER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 45,816 shares for an estimated $10,877,198.
- CHRISTIAN J CUNNINGHAM (SVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,918 shares for an estimated $2,672,334.
- SAMUEL WADE SHEEK (SVP & Chief Legal Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,065,600
- MICHAEL A KELLY sold 3,880 shares for an estimated $810,260
- MARK HUMPHREY (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,625 shares for an estimated $551,488.
HERC HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of HERC HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,154,182 shares (+435.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $218,521,278
- THELEME PARTNERS LLP removed 1,059,072 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $200,514,101
- INVESCO LTD. removed 600,197 shares (-29.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,635,298
- FMR LLC added 508,359 shares (+69.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,247,609
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 411,529 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,914,785
- ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP added 376,119 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,210,610
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 350,438 shares (-58.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,348,426
HERC HOLDINGS Government Contracts
We have seen $14,111,845 of award payments to $HRI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- MATERIAL HANDLING EQUIPMENT RENTAL: $716,720
- SHORT TERM RENTAL OF EQUIPMENT: $536,400
- SHORT TERM RENTAL OF EQUIPMENT: $481,158
- JOINT PACIFIC MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER 25-01 - RENTAL OF AIR CONDITIONING UNIT: $465,694
- RENTAL OF AC UNIT: $409,175
HERC HOLDINGS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HRI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.
HERC HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HRI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/23/2024
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024
This article is not financial advice. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
