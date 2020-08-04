Markets
Herc Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HRI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.56, changing hands as high as $35.65 per share. Herc Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HRI's low point in its 52 week range is $11.8106 per share, with $50.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.75.

