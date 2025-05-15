Markets
HEES

Herc Holdings Announces US Anti-Trust Approval For Proposed Acquisition Of H&E Equipment

May 15, 2025 — 08:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI), Thursday announced clearance of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, paving way to proceed with the previously announced acquisition of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES).

Additionally, the company announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission had declared its Registration Statement on Form S-4 effective.

The company added that the proposed acquisition is expected to close by early June 2025.

In the pre-market hours, Herc's stock is trading at $133.45, down 0.74 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HEES
HRI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.