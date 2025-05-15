Herc Holdings Announces US Anti-Trust Approval For Proposed Acquisition Of H&E Equipment

(RTTNews) - Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI), Thursday announced clearance of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, paving way to proceed with the previously announced acquisition of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES).

Additionally, the company announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission had declared its Registration Statement on Form S-4 effective.

The company added that the proposed acquisition is expected to close by early June 2025.

In the pre-market hours, Herc's stock is trading at $133.45, down 0.74 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.