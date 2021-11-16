Markets
Herc Holdings Acquires SkyKing Lift Rentals; Completes Rapid Equipment Rental Buy

(RTTNews) - Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI), a North American equipment rental supplier operating through Herc Rentals Inc., on Tuesday announced that it has acquired Chicago-area SkyKing Lift Rentals, a single-location equipment rental business specializing in mobile elevating work platforms, including scissor and boom lifts.

The addition of SkyKing is expected to expand the company's Chicago-area presence to six physical locations. Financial details of the deal are not disclosed.

The company also announced the completion of acquisition of Toronto-based Rapid Equipment Rental Limited, a full-service general equipment rental company serving construction and industrial customers at seven locations throughout the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Shares of Herc Holdings are trading in pre-market at $197.49, up $5.12 or 2.66 percent from previous close.

