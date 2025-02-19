News & Insights

Herc Holdings To Acquire H&E Equipment After United Rentals Offer Termination

February 19, 2025 — 10:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - Herc Holdings (HRI) Wednesday announced that it will acquire H&E Equipment Services (HEES) after the later terminated its merger with United Rentals.

H&E shareholders will receive $78.75 per share in cash and 0.1287 Herc shares per share, valuing the company at $104.89 per share.

The deal makes Herc the third-largest rental provider in North America, with $5.2 billion in revenue and $2.5 billion in EBITDA. Expected synergies total $300 million annually.

Herc has secured financing and paid a $63.5 million termination fee to United Rentals.

The merger is expected to close mid-2025.

HRI is currently trading at $179.95, down 2.98 percent or $5.52 on the New York Stock Exchange.

