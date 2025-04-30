Herc Extends Tender Offer For H&E Equipment Services

(RTTNews) - Herc Holdings (HRI) announced that it has extended its tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) common stock, pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, dated February 19, 2025, between Herc, HR Merger Sub, Inc. and H&E. The offer, which was previously scheduled to expire at one minute past 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, on April 29, 2025, has been extended until one minute past 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, on May 13, 2025.

The company said the offer was extended to allow additional time for the satisfaction of the remaining conditions of the tender offer, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.