Herc Extends Tender Offer To Acquire H&E Equipment Services Until May 29

May 23, 2025 — 09:27 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI), an equipment rental supplier, on Friday announced that it has extended its tender offer to acquire H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) for $78.75 in cash and 0.1287 of Herc shares for each H&E share.

The extended deadline is from May 22 to May 29, to allow more time to meet remaining conditions under the merger agreement.

The merger agreement was signed on February 19 between Herc, HR Merger Sub, Inc., and H&E Equipment.

In the pre-market trading, 2.66% lesser at $124.42 on the New York Stock Exchange.

On Thursday, H&E Equipment Services closed trading, 0.35% higher at $94.96 on the Nasdaq.

