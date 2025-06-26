Herbjorn Hansson Acquires 100,000 Shares, Strengthening Hansson Family's Position as Largest Shareholder of Nordic American Tankers Ltd.

Herbjorn Hansson purchased 100,000 shares, increasing family holdings to 10 million, making them the largest shareholder group.

On June 26, 2025, Herbjorn Hansson, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Nordic American Tankers Ltd, announced that he has purchased 100,000 shares at a price of $2.74 each, increasing his total holdings to 4,950,000 shares. This transaction brought the Hansson family's total holdings to 10 million shares, making them the largest private shareholder group in the company.

Potential Positives

Herbjorn Hansson's purchase of 100,000 shares indicates strong personal confidence in the company's future performance.

The Hansson family's position as the largest private shareholder group, holding 10 million shares, demonstrates significant insider investment and belief in the company's potential.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the CEO purchasing shares may suggest a lack of confidence in the company's stock price, as he may feel that buying shares is a more stable investment compared to other options.

The concentration of ownership with the Hansson family holding a significant percentage of shares could raise concerns among investors about potential conflicts of interest and governance issues.

There is no mention of any plans for future company growth or initiatives, potentially indicating a stagnant business outlook.

FAQ

What recent shares purchase was made by Herbjorn Hansson?

Herbjorn Hansson purchased 100,000 shares at $2.74 each, increasing his total to 4,950,000 shares.

How many shares does the Hansson family now own?

The Hansson family now owns a total of 10 million shares, making them the largest private shareholder group.

Who can I contact for more information about this press release?

You can contact Bjørn Giæver, CFO, or Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager, for further details.

What position does Herbjorn Hansson hold at Nordic American Tankers Ltd?

Herbjorn Hansson is the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Nordic American Tankers Ltd.

When was this press release issued?

This press release was issued on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

$NAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $NAT stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Contacts:







Bjørn Giæver, CFO





Nordic American Tankers Ltd





Tel: +1 888 755 8391





Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager





Nordic American Tankers Ltd





Tel: +47 91 724 171











