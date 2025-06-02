Herbjorn Hansson Acquires 100,000 Shares in Nordic American Tankers Ltd, Strengthening Family's Position as Largest Private Shareholder

Herbjorn Hansson purchased 100,000 shares at $2.70, increasing the Hansson family's holdings to 9.4 million shares.

Quiver AI Summary

On June 2, 2025, Herbjorn Hansson, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Nordic American Tankers Ltd., announced the purchase of 100,000 shares at a price of $2.70 each. Following this acquisition, the Hansson family now holds a total of 9,400,000 shares, making them the largest private shareholder group in the company. The press release includes contact information for the company's CFO, Bjørn Giæver, and Finance Manager, Alexander Kihle, for any inquiries.

Potential Positives

CEO Herbjorn Hansson's purchase of 100,000 shares indicates his confidence in the company's future performance.

The Hansson family's ownership of 9,400,000 shares positions them as the largest private shareholder group, which may enhance stability and confidence among other investors.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights a significant amount of ownership concentration by the Hansson family, which may raise concerns about governance and the influence that a single entity has over the company's decisions.

The share purchase at $2.70 may suggest a lack of confidence in the company's higher valuation, potentially reflecting broader market doubts about the company's financial health or growth prospects.

There is no mention of any strategic initiatives or financial performance updates in the release, which could indicate a lack of transparency or a stagnant position within the market.

FAQ

Who purchased shares in Nordic American Tankers?

Herbjorn Hansson, the Founder, Chairman, and CEO, purchased 100,000 shares.

What is the price per share for the recent purchase?

The shares were bought at $2.70 per share.

How many shares does the Hansson family own in total?

The Hansson family owns a total of 9,400,000 shares in the company.

What is the status of the Hansson family as shareholders?

The Hansson family is the largest private shareholder group in Nordic American Tankers Ltd.

Who can I contact for more information?

For more information, you can contact Bjørn Giæver, CFO, or Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $NAT stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







Monday, June 2, 2025











Dear Shareholders and Investors,











Founder, Chairman & CEO, Herbjorn Hansson, has today bought 100.000 shares at $2.70 per share.





Following this transaction, the Hansson family owns 9,400,000 shares – being the largest private shareholder group in the company.





For contacts, please see at the end of this communication.









Sincerely,





Herbjorn Hansson





Founder, Chairman & CEO





Nordic American Tankers Ltd.



www.nat.bm





















Contacts:







Bjørn Giæver, CFO





Nordic American Tankers Ltd





Tel: +1 888 755 8391





Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager





Nordic American Tankers Ltd





Tel: +47 91 724 171











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.