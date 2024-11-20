Herbert Hughes Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $100K In Byrna Technologies Stock

On November 20, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Herbert Hughes, Board Member at Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) made an insider sell.

What Happened: Hughes's recent move involves selling 5,000 shares of Byrna Technologies. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value is $100,376.

During Wednesday's morning session, Byrna Technologies shares up by 0.19%, currently priced at $21.38.

Delving into Byrna Technologies's Background

Byrna Technologies Inc is a designer, manufacturer, retailer and distributor of technological solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company generates its revenue from the United States, South Africa, Europe, South America, Asia and Canada.

Byrna Technologies: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Byrna Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 194.34% as of 31 August, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 62.4%, indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Byrna Technologies's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.05. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Byrna Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 194.0, Byrna Technologies's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 6.63 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 146.15 reflects market recognition of Byrna Technologies's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

