Herbalife Q4 Revenue Improves; Sees Higher Revenue For FY26

(RTTNews) - Herbalife Ltd. (HLF), a health and wellness company, reported revenue growth for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. The company also expects improved revenue for fiscal 2026.

Following the news, HLF surged above 14% at $18.95 in the overnight market.

For the fourth quarter, adjusted net income increased to $47.5 million from $36.8 million a year ago.

Adjusted diluted EPS jumped to $0.45 from $0.36 in the year-ago period.

However, net income attributable to Herbalife declined to $85.4 million from $ 177.9 million in the last year.

On a per-share basis, net income slipped to $0.81 from $1.74 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $156.1 million from $150.1 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased 6.3% to $1.28 billion from $1.21 billion in the prior year. This exceeds the guidance for 1.5% to 5.5% growth for the fourth quarter of 2025.

For the full year 2026, adjusted net income climbed to $219.4 million from $198.9 million in the prior year.

Adjusted diluted EPS increased to $2.12 from $1.96 in the last year.

However, net income attributable to Herbalife declined to $228.3 million from $254.3 million in the prior year.

On a per share basis, net income slipped to $2.20 from $2.50 in the year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to $657.6 million from $634.8 million a year ago.

Net sales for the full year were up 0.9% to $5.04 billion from $4.99 billion in the prior year. This exceeds the full-year sales guidance range of negative 0.3% to 0.7%, which was tightened in November 2025 from the earlier 1% to 3% range provided in August 2025.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter of 2026, Herbalife expects revenue on a reported basis to increase 3% to 7% from $1.221.7 million in the year-ago period.

On a reported basis, Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $155 to $175 million compared with $164.9 million a year ago.

For the full year 2026, Herbalife expects net sales on a reported basis to increase in the range 1 % to 6% from $5037.5 million in 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $670 million to $710 million versus $657.6 million reported in 2025.

HLF has traded between $5.57 and $17.93 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $16.54, up 3.76%.

