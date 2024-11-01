Herbalife price target raised to $9 from $8 at Mizuho

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on Herbalife (HLF) to $9 from $8 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 adjusted EBITDA beat on benefits from savings while global volume points remained soft, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HLF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.