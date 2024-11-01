Herbalife price target raised to $9 from $8 at Mizuho

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on Herbalife (HLF) to $9 from $8 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 adjusted EBITDA beat on benefits from savings while global volume points remained soft, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HLF:
- Herbalife rises 17.1%
- Herbalife price target lowered to $12 from $17 at B. Riley
- Herbalife Ltd. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance
- Closing Bell Movers: Microsoft, Meta both down about 3% despite earnings beats
- Herbalife Reports Strong Q3 2024 Despite Currency Impact
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.