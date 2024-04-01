News & Insights

Markets
HLF

Herbalife Plans To Offer $700 Mln In Senior Secured Notes

April 01, 2024 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) announced on Monday that its wholly owned subsidiaries, HLF Financing SaRL, LLC, and Herbalife International, Inc., plan to offer $700 million in senior secured notes due 2029, subject to market and other conditions.

The company anticipates using the funds to repay debts, including amounts owed under its senior secured credit facility and a portion of its 7.875% Senior Notes due 2025, with the remaining amount allocated for general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.