Herbalife Plans To Offer $700 Mln In Senior Secured Notes

(RTTNews) - Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) announced on Monday that its wholly owned subsidiaries, HLF Financing SaRL, LLC, and Herbalife International, Inc., plan to offer $700 million in senior secured notes due 2029, subject to market and other conditions.

The company anticipates using the funds to repay debts, including amounts owed under its senior secured credit facility and a portion of its 7.875% Senior Notes due 2025, with the remaining amount allocated for general corporate purposes.

