Herbalife options imply 13.3% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Herbalife (HLF) is 4.6x normal with puts leading calls 25:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 13.3%, or 91c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 8.3%.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HLF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.