Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) investors are sitting on a loss of 53% if they invested a year ago

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 18% in the last quarter. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. During that time the share price has sank like a stone, descending 53%. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately Herbalife Nutrition reported an EPS drop of 22% for the last year. The share price decline of 53% is actually more than the EPS drop. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 7.35.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:HLF Earnings Per Share Growth September 13th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Herbalife Nutrition's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 13% in the twelve months, Herbalife Nutrition shareholders did even worse, losing 53%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Herbalife Nutrition that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

