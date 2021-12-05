Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) insiders who sold US$775k worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$3.8b

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$775k worth of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) stock at an average sell price of US$50.44 during the past year. The company's market worth decreased by US$129m over the past week after the stock price dropped 3.2%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Herbalife Nutrition Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Edi Hienrich, for US$517k worth of shares, at about US$49.88 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$37.52). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 13.63k shares worth US$640k. But insiders sold 15.37k shares worth US$775k. All up, insiders sold more shares in Herbalife Nutrition than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:HLF Insider Trading Volume December 5th 2021

Herbalife Nutrition Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Herbalife Nutrition insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Chairman & CEO John Agwunobi spent US$225k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of Herbalife Nutrition

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Herbalife Nutrition insiders own about US$138m worth of shares (which is 3.6% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Herbalife Nutrition Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by an insider suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Herbalife Nutrition. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Herbalife Nutrition (of which 3 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

