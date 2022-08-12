Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) insiders' US$2.2m purchase saw a boost of US$420k after market cap rose US$100m

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 3.7%, resulting in a US$100m rise in the company's market capitalisation. In other words, the original US$2.2m purchase is now worth US$2.6m.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Herbalife Nutrition Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President John DeSimone made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$937k worth of shares at a price of US$21.54 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$28.85. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Herbalife Nutrition insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about US$24.24. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:HLF Insider Trading Volume August 12th 2022

Insiders At Herbalife Nutrition Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Herbalife Nutrition insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$203k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Herbalife Nutrition insiders own about US$50m worth of shares. That equates to 1.8% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Herbalife Nutrition Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Herbalife Nutrition shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Herbalife Nutrition has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

