Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 5.8% to hit US$1.5b. Herbalife Nutrition reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$1.04, which was a notable 20% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:HLF Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

After the latest results, the two analysts covering Herbalife Nutrition are now predicting revenues of US$5.81b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a decent 8.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 44% to US$3.77. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$5.66b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.50 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$59.67, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Herbalife Nutrition's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 8.6% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.1%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.7% next year. Herbalife Nutrition is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Herbalife Nutrition's earnings potential next year. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have analyst estimates for Herbalife Nutrition going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Herbalife Nutrition is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.