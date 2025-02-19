HERBALIFE NUTRITION Earnings Results: $HLF Reports Quarterly Earnings

HERBALIFE NUTRITION ($HLF) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.36 per share, beating estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The company also reported revenue of $1,207,400,000, beating estimates of $1,206,088,672 by $1,311,328.

HERBALIFE NUTRITION Insider Trading Activity

HERBALIFE NUTRITION insiders have traded $HLF stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUAN MIGUEL MENDOZA has made 5 purchases buying 27,500 shares for an estimated $219,475 and 0 sales.

HERBALIFE NUTRITION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of HERBALIFE NUTRITION stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

