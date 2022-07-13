Herbalife LTD. (HLF) Soars 15.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Herbalife LTD. HLF shares soared 15.2% in the last trading session to close at $22.70. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 7.9% loss over the past four weeks.

Herbalife recorded a strong price rise over investors’ optimism surrounding a new two-year partnership with The Power of Nutrition and the World Bank. The collaboration includes a $300,000 grant and is alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2 to achieve zero hunger globally.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -57.9%. Revenues are expected to be $1.31 billion, down 15.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Herbalife LTD., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on HLF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Herbalife LTD. belongs to the Zacks Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry. Another stock from the same industry, CVS Health CVS, closed the last trading session 0.3% higher at $94.98. Over the past month, CVS has returned 4.2%.

CVS Health's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.2% over the past month to $2.15. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -11.2%. CVS Health currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

