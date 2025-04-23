Is Herbalife Ltd (HLF) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Herbalife Ltd (HLF) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Herbalife Ltd is one of 210 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Herbalife Ltd is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HLF's full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, HLF has gained about 2.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 7.3% on average. This means that Herbalife Ltd is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Portillo's Inc. (PTLO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.3%.

For Portillo's Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Herbalife Ltd is a member of the Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry, which includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16.7% so far this year, so HLF is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Portillo's Inc. however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #200. The industry has moved -2.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Herbalife Ltd and Portillo's Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

