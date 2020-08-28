US Markets
Herbalife enters deferred prosecution agreement over alleged corruption in China

Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Herbalife Nutrition Ltd HLF.N has entered a deferred prosecution agreement to settle U.S. government charges it provided corrupt payments and benefits to Chinese officials, including in government agencies and media outlets, to boost its business in China, a federal prosecutor said on Friday.

At a court hearing, the prosecutor said Herbalife is being charged with one count of conspiracy to violate books and records provisions of the federal Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

