Herbal Dispatch Eyes Robust Growth in 2024

May 28, 2024 — 12:18 pm EDT

Luff Enterprises (TSE:HERB) has released an update.

Herbal Dispatch Inc. reported a significant year-over-year increase in Q1 2024 revenue, reaching $1.6 million, up from $0.4 million, showcasing the company’s rapid growth since starting sales in fall 2022. Despite a temporary decline from the previous quarter due to factors such as lack of export sales and lower seasonal demand, the company anticipates a record-breaking second quarter with strong export sales and domestic demand. Herbal Dispatch is expanding into new markets, aiming to boost export volumes further in the latter half of the year.

