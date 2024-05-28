Herbal Dispatch Eyes Robust Growth in 2024

Luff Enterprises (TSE:HERB) has released an update.

Herbal Dispatch Inc. reported a significant year-over-year increase in Q1 2024 revenue, reaching $1.6 million, up from $0.4 million, showcasing the company’s rapid growth since starting sales in fall 2022. Despite a temporary decline from the previous quarter due to factors such as lack of export sales and lower seasonal demand, the company anticipates a record-breaking second quarter with strong export sales and domestic demand. Herbal Dispatch is expanding into new markets, aiming to boost export volumes further in the latter half of the year.

For further insights into TSE:HERB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.