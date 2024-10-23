News & Insights

Herbal Dispatch Expands Cannabis Delivery to Saskatchewan

October 23, 2024 — 10:03 am EDT

Luff Enterprises (TSE:HERB) has released an update.

Herbal Dispatch Inc. is expanding its direct delivery service to Saskatchewan, aiming to capture a share of the growing cannabis market expected to surpass $200 million in 2025. Leveraging its success in British Columbia, the company will provide local dispensaries with a wide selection of premium cannabis products, ensuring quick delivery and a user-friendly experience.

