Herbal Dispatch Expands Cannabis Delivery to Saskatchewan

Luff Enterprises (TSE:HERB) has released an update.

Herbal Dispatch Inc. is expanding its direct delivery service to Saskatchewan, aiming to capture a share of the growing cannabis market expected to surpass $200 million in 2025. Leveraging its success in British Columbia, the company will provide local dispensaries with a wide selection of premium cannabis products, ensuring quick delivery and a user-friendly experience.

