HeraMED Secures $3.1 Million to Enhance Maternity Care

HeraMED Limited has successfully raised $3.1 million through a two-tranche placement to sophisticated and professional investors, with shares priced at a 19% discount. The funds will be directed towards expanding their HeraCARE platform across major health systems in the US, Australia, and Europe, thereby enhancing maternity care solutions. This capital boost underscores investor confidence in HeraMED’s innovative approach to digital healthcare.

