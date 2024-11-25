News & Insights

HeraMED Partners with Metronomic for Postpartum Care Innovation

November 25, 2024 — 06:20 pm EST

HeraMED Ltd. (AU:HMD) has released an update.

HeraMED Limited has signed a Letter of Intent with Metronomic Inc to develop a cutting-edge postpartum care solution for the US market. This partnership aims to integrate HeraMED’s maternity care technology with Metronomic’s Materno™ platform, leveraging expanded financial support for postpartum care in various states. The collaboration is expected to significantly enhance postpartum mental health monitoring and offer a comprehensive care solution for healthcare providers.

