HeraMED Partners with Metronomic for Postpartum Care Innovation

HeraMED Limited has signed a Letter of Intent with Metronomic Inc to develop a cutting-edge postpartum care solution for the US market. This partnership aims to integrate HeraMED’s maternity care technology with Metronomic’s Materno™ platform, leveraging expanded financial support for postpartum care in various states. The collaboration is expected to significantly enhance postpartum mental health monitoring and offer a comprehensive care solution for healthcare providers.

